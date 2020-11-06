Rapper & Social Media Influencer Brax Dead At 21

Rapper and social media influencer Brax has passed away.

She was just 21 years old.

Her mother, Letricia Loftin Russell, confirmed her death via Instagram. “Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended,” she wrote.

“At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us,” she continued.

Her cause of death has not been made public. Fans flocked to her Instagram to pay their respects.

“Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had “vessel” and “gifted” permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world,” her mother continued in the post.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Brax’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.