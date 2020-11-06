Rapper & Social Media Influencer Brax Dead At 21

Bradley Lamb
Rapper and social media influencer Brax has passed away.

She was just 21 years old.

Her mother, Letricia Loftin Russell, confirmed her death via Instagram. “Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended,” she wrote.

“At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us,” she continued. 

