Rapper King Von Reportedly Passes Away After Being Injured In A Shooting In Atlanta

Roommates, we are sending our prayers to the loved ones of rapper King Von. There are reports of a shooting that has taken place in Atlanta, and now it is being reported that King Von, unfortunately, passed away following the shooting.

According to WSBTV, Atlanta police and the Georgia Police Bureau are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place outside of the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Downtown Atlanta.

Initially, it was reported that two people were killed, one was in critical condition and two others were reported in stable condition. It was also reported that no officers were hurt during the incident.

Shortly after news about the shooting started to circulate, Von’s friend Chop Squad took to social media and said, “I love you blooda. Pull through. You got this. You a fighter. A real survivor King Von please bro. Please.”

Shortly after he took to his Instagram Live to confirm that Von, unfortunately, passed away. He also posted another post and said, “RIP my Bestfriend. The only n*gga to listen to me word for word from day 1. We sat on FaceTime for hours making songs together. Every bar had a meaning and every song was a part of our soul. Every moment meant something and to grow wit you made me feel like I was a real producer. I love you, bro.”

We continue to keep King Von’s loved ones lifted in prayers at this time.

