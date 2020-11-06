Rapper G Herbo Says He’ll Pay $100 A Day To Roll His Joints!!

G Herbo likes smoking but hates rolling his blunts — so he’s offering one lucky fan $100 a day to roll his for him.

And he’s not joking.

“Who willing to make $36,000 a year?” he asked in the video. “I’m ready to pay a muthaf*cka $100 a day to roll up. That’s all you getting, though. That’s all I got is a hundred ’cause I’m letting you smoke def. You smoking free def and you hanging around.”

He continued:”Just so y’all know, I ain’t playing bro. I love smoking way too much to hate rolling this much bro. I hate that sh*t, fool. With a passion, fool.”

