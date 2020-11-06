Rangers re-sign forwards Strome, Lemieux By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . NHL: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers

The New York Rangers re-signed restricted free agent forwards Ryan Strome and Brendan Lemieux, avoiding arbitration with the deals announced Friday.

The club did not release the financial details, but multiple reports said Strome signed for two years and $9 million and Lemieux for two years and $3.1 million.

Strome, 27, registered 59 points (18 goals, 41 assists) and a plus-21 rating while playing all 70 games in 2019-20. He set career highs in assists, points and average ice time (19:35).

Strome has 254 points (95 goals, 159 assists) and 268 penalty minutes in 491 career games with the New York Islanders (2013-17), Edmonton Oilers (2017-18) and Rangers.

Lemieux, 24, tallied 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) and 111 penalty minutes in 59 games with the Rangers this past season. New York was 12-3-1 in games in which he registered a point.

Lemieux has 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) and 240 penalty minutes in 131 career games with the Winnipeg Jets (2017-19) and Rangers.

(Field Level Media)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR