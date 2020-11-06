Raiders owner Mark Davis: COVID-19 fines ‘draconian’

The Las Vegas Raiders have been fined multiple times since the start of the season for breaches of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Most recently, the organization was docked $500,000 and stripped of a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for “brazen and repeated violations” of the health and safety guidelines installed for completing the season amid the pandemic.

Team owner Mark Davis is none too happy with the punishments, as he told ESPN’S Paul Gutierrez during a Friday interview:

“The fines are draconian. But we will appeal them. Outside the organization, people have the wrong impression about the Raiders. We take it seriously. It’s unfortunate that certain things outside the protocol are the things being focused on, rather than the positive steps we’ve taken as an organization. You’ve been in the building. You’ve seen it.”

Head coach Jon Gruden has been fined a total of $250,000 this season for failing to properly wear face coverings on sidelines during games. Tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and players were fined $15,000 each for attending a charity event and socializing without wearing masks.

The Raiders were also previously fined $250,000 for mask violations and $50,000 for permitting a non-credentialed employee into their locker room following a game.

In total, the team is up to $1.185 million in coronavirus-related fines and became the first franchise to lose a draft pick over issues related to the health crisis.

Gruden didn’t want to touch upon the subject when speaking with the media on Friday:

“I’m just going to say (I’m) very proud of our organization, how we’ve handled this entire protocol and this entire process and I’m not going to comment any further than that. We, as I said last week, I believe we’re on the cutting edge of being the best in servicing players and I’ll leave it at that.”

Davis added:

“We definitely take the virus seriously. We definitely take the protocols seriously. We are not willingly violating protocol. And anyone inside our building will attest to that.”