Raiders have now been fined $1.2M for COVID-19 violations

The NFL made an example out of the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season by fining the team for violations of the league’s COVID-19 protocols. With more players across the country testing positive for the deadly virus, and the Raiders still not following protocols, the NFL decided to take further action against Mike Mayock’s team.

It was reported Thursday that the NFL stripped the Raiders of their 2021 sixth-round draft pick and fined the team $500,000 for repeated violations of the league’s health and safety protocols. Head coach Jon Gruden also was fined $150,000 for not wearing his mask properly, among other things.

The latest round of fines comes after Las Vegas was docked $250,000 and Gruden $100,000 following the team’s Week 2 home opener. They were later fined $50,000 for allowing a non-credentialed employee into the locker room after that game. The NFL also fined tight end Darren Waller $30,000 and other players, including Derek Carr, $15,000 for appearing at Waller’s busy charity event without masks.

In total, Las Vegas has been fined $1.2 million for COVID-19 violations, and they became the first team to lose a draft pick over the neglect.

According to ESPN, the Raiders had been warned multiple times about specific violations, but those infractions continued despite the warnings. If they continue to violate protocols, the league could impose worse punishment.

On Tuesday, the NFL and NFL Players Association released updated COVID-19 protocols. Among the new guidelines, the NFL recommends players and personnel wear masks on the sidelines during games.