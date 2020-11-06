Police investigate attack plot on Pennsylvania Convention Centre

Police in the US city of Philadelphia have reportedly arrested a man and seized weapons after a suspected plot to attack a ballot counting centre in the undecided state of Pennsylvania.

Local news station 6 ABC reports that officers were tipped off about a group allegedly travelling from Virginia to the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in a Hummer vehicle intending to target those counting votes.

Initial reports suggested the group may be from the same family and a man was arrested and weapons seized on Thursday night local .

Pennsylvania is one of the states Mr Trump is campaigning to have vote counting stopped in, alleging city officials were not giving access to Republican count observers.

Pennsylvania, the state that could take Biden over the 270-vote threshold needed to win the presidency, could complete most of its outstanding counts on Thursday or Friday, officials there said.

The former vice president is only behind Trump by a little more than 18,000 votes in the Keystone State after having trailed at one point by more than half a million ballots in the hours after polls closed.