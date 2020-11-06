Pictures of the week: US election protests, Austria’s mourning and new lockdowns introduced

Protests have been held in the United States over unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.
Meanwhile, in Europe, Austria mourned for the four people killed by a sympathiser of so-called Islamic State in the capital Vienna.
A second national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 was announced in England to curb the spread of COVID-19 from Thursday, the same day that Portugal, Austria and Greece unveiled partial lockdowns too.
This is how these and other key stories of the week were captured by photographers around the world.