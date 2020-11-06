Photos:Anushka Sharma arrives to support Virat Kohli for RCB’s latest match

Anushka Sharma is looking too adorable these days. The talented actress is soon going to be a mom and the pregnancy glow is surely showing and she is currently in Dubai supporting her husband Virat Kohli. Anushka is there as Virat is playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League and his team has reached the play-offs stage. Today is a crucial day for his team and Anushka is there by his side. She was snapped supporting her husband as she happily sat and watched the match.

Dressed in a pretty red dress, the diva looked pretty as usual. Check out all the latest pictures of the mom-to-be below…