Photos: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan step out for Coolie No.1 promotions

David Dhawan is all set to return with the remake of his banger Coolie No.1 with the same name starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The fresh pairing has got a lot of love and appreciation from the audience as they are eager to catch these two actors together on screen. Varun and Sara have been waiting for the release of the film for a long time but due to the pandemic it was postponed indefinitely. Now, the makers are ready to release the film digitally on Christmas this year and the lead pair has begun promoting it around the city.

Today, we snapped Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan as they stepped out to promote the film. Varun was dressed in a pair of ash grey jeans and a printed pale pink shirt. While Sara was seen wearing a navy blue and white pleated dress. Check out the awesome pictures of the pair below…