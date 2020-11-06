Patrick Mahomes card collection for sale for $7.5M

Rare card collections don’t come on the market often, but Kansas City Chiefs fans, who have the money, are going to want to check out a massive card collection put up for sale on eBay.

Two Texas Tech fans are unloading their collection of Patrick Mahomes cards for a large sum of money. According to TMZ Sports, Robert DeArmitt Jr. and his wife Heidi are selling their collection of Mahomes cards for $7.5 million.

The couple started collecting the cards about three years ago and it began as an investment project in 2017. DeArmitt Jr. bought a card worth $275 following Mahomes’ first start as a rookie in Kansas City … the card now is valued at around $400,000.

In total, the couple spent about $20,000 making the collection with 32 cards. A majority of the cards in the collection are one-of-a-kind, have some sort of Mahomes patch or autograph and most have a perfect Gem-Mint 10 grade on them.