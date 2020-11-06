Packers place Jordan Love, Krys Barnes on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Packers have run into more trouble with the coronavirus, joining several teams in that regard this week. After seeing COVID-19 deplete their backfield, the Packers learned one of their starting defenders played Thursday night before testing positive Friday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets.

Linebacker Krys Barnes landed on Green Bay’s reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. The Packers also placed rookie quarterback Jordan Love on the list. Considering Love has not played this season, Barnes appears to be the player who suited up before testing positive. It is not known if Love has tested positive. He may well be a close contact. Players do not have to test positive to be placed on a team’s reserve/COVID list.

This is obviously a key situation for the Packers, who improved to 5-2 Thursday. A UDFA out of UCLA, Barnes started and played 25 snaps for the Packers. He left the game with a calf injury. Barnes has started all but one Packers game this season.

The Packers were already without running backs A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams; Dillon tested positive earlier this week.