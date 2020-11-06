Packers’ Adams: ‘I’m the best wide receiver in the game’

Davante Adams is having one of his best seasons to date. The 27-year-old has the most receiving touchdowns in the NFL (eight) and ranks fifth in receiving yards with 675. He added to his total on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers, reeling in 10 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown in the Packers 34-17 win.

While many are obsessing over DeAndre Hopkins and D.K. Metcalf, Adams said after “Thursday Night Football” that he considers himself the crème de la crème of NFL wide receivers.

“I think that’s fair to say,” Adams said, per the team website. “I think that’s not being conceited; that’s just being confident. I think obviously what I’ve done and what I’m going to continue to do is going to prove that, to anybody who isn’t on board with that. At the end of the day, I’ll tell you yes, absolutely, I think I’m the best wide receiver in the game, but there’s a lot of things that go into me being able to make that statement.”

Adams, a three-time Pro Bowler, is certainly making a strong case that he’s the best receiver in the NFL. He’s racked up at least 997 receiving yards in three of his last four seasons and nearly reached the 1,000 mark in 2019, which would’ve been his second consecutive 1,000-plus yard season.

His best season came in 2018, when he reeled in 111 catches for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns — all career highs. He could smash all of those totals this season, provided he doesn’t miss any more time due to injury.