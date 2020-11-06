Orioles’ Trey Mancini already ‘good to go’ for spring training

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini recently was reinstated from the injured list after finishing chemotherapy treatment in September for colon cancer.

The 28-year-old is set to return for the 2021 season, and he couldn’t be more excited to get back on the field.

“I’m not even lying when I say this: If spring training started today, I’d be good to go,” Mancini said, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN. “I know I had a long layoff of not hitting since before I got diagnosed to October (2019), but it felt like riding a bike. I feel great and I haven’t lost a step.”

Prior to his diagnosis, Mancini became a staple in helping rebuild the Orioles, who have struggled for a very long time. In 2019, Mancini averaged .291 at the plate with 35 home runs and 97 RBI in 154 games. If he can return to what he once was, then Baltimore will be much better off this coming season.

In an effort to help the Orioles in any way possible, Mancini already has begun taking swings in the batting cage so he can prepare himself for spring training.