NLE Choppa Speaks On Dealing With A Woman As Old As 46 When He Was 16 & Says That Smoking Weed Gave Him Anxiety (Video)

NLE Choppa was The Shade Room’s second guest on our show Keep It 100.” He talked about a couple of interesting things, including dating older women.

When asked the age of the oldest woman he’s dated, NLE Choppa said 46 years old. He was only 16 at the time.

“The oldest that I done had…It wasn’t no relationship thing but it was like… This was before I done got on what I’m on now. But, ummm, she was 46,” NLE stated.

After agreeing it was a big age difference, he continued, “She was bad, though.” He added, “I could’ve been her son, son.”

He also explained she looked 22/23 and stated, “No surgeries, nothing. Natural Black beauty. Black don’t crack.”

View this post on Instagram #NLEChoppa stepped in and shared he dated a 46-year-old woman, when he was only 16.

He also talked about the effects marijuana has had on his body.

“The energy I had after meditating. It was a more calming energy and a more relaxed energy. I’m letting my day come to me type energy, right? As soon as I hit that blunt, my anxiety started to come back to me. I would overthink this and overthink that.”

Since NLE has stopped smoking, he stated, “Two weeks after I stopped smoking, I realized I was waking up earlier. My willpower was way better. He continued to say, “I’m happy as a motherf***er that I don’t need to smoke no more.”

View this post on Instagram & tells us how smoking affected his willpower!

