Nicki Minaj ‘Praying’ for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von’s Death

The ‘Road Runner’ raptress is deeply shaken after her rapper boyfriend was killed in a shooting, posting desperate-sounding tweets like ‘I wanna die 2’ and ‘help me!’

Nicki Minaj has sent her support for Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat as the latter is grieving over the death of her boyfriend and rapper King Von. The Dallas-born artist has been posting concerning tweets in the wake of Von’s passing, so the “Anaconda” raptress wanted to let Asian know that she’s not alone.

Responding to Asian’s tweet which read, “I don’t know how much longer I can cry [a crying face emoji] to many tears to much pain gone make me crash out…. help me!”, the mother of one wrote, “I’m sure I don’t have the right words but I’m sending my love & praying for your strength, baby girl.”

Asian wrote in another tweet, “I wanna die 2 Shid it feel like I’m dead already [a broken heart emoji].” Showing her support, fellow raptress Dreezy responded, “I love you sis and I got yo back 4L. You a real soldier, Von loved TF outta you. Hold yo head baby yu gone get thru this. I’m flying in toma.”

Asian is clearly in despair after the passing of her boyfriend Von, who was reportedly caught up in a confrontation between two groups of men, who opened fire on one another, when he left the Monaco Hookah Lounge on early Friday, November 6. The 26-year-old, who was affiliated with Lil Durk, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

After the sad news broke, Asian posted on her Twitter page, “I’ll never be the same I just hope you visit me in all my dreams I just wanna sleep so I can picture us again I just wanna close my eyes & never open then again…. Von I’m gone.”

“My heart is gone I’m just a empty soul in a human body I rather die then to feel this pain I CANT TAKE IT IM NOT STRONG ENOUGH VON,” she added. “If I die right now I wouldn’t even be tripping.”

The 23-year-old continued expressing her feelings on social media as writing, “My whole life just crashed in my face while I was away trying to get over a heartbreak & make peace within MYSELF cause I knew 100% at the we was gone be TOGETHER 4EVER.”

She went on remembering her late beau, “I said Von wassup why you steady acting out he said ‘Ma I’m not even gone lie I’m just living til I die that’s all ma I’m hurt & im just living.’ Whole time in my heart I KNEW it I know you lik the back of my hand you dont talk about your problems only in your head… baby I kno.”

“Von resting fasho he’s at peace my boy was battling ALOT of s**t never spoke about it just over worked his self with this music s**t glad I was able to be more this just yo girlfriend I’m so thankful for you,” she added.

Asian also took to Instagram Stories to mourn Von’s death. She wrote in one of her posts featuring their picture together, “I would’ve went with you to the next life holding your hand.. why you leave me Von fr what we use to always tell eachother ‘we’ll die 4 eachother & if we going we going together.’ ”

In related news, Von’s possible shooter has reportedly been identified. According to @thetrollinone which posted a video of the shooting, the man who opened fire was T Black, who may be affiliated with rapper Quando Rondo.

In the graphic footage, Von and several other men were involved in a fight outside the club when someone shot at their direction, hitting Von who was reportedly wearing a white T-shirt. His friends struggled to help him up, before lifting him into a black car that took him away.