NFL fines Steelers, Tomlin for COVID-19 protocol violations

The NFL came down particularly hard on the Las Vegas Raiders this week, fining them for COVID-19 protocol violations, which brought their total of fines related to the coronavirus to $1.2 million. They weren’t the only team to receive punishment from the league this week, though.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been fined $250,000 for not wearing masks while head coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 for also not wearing his mask on the sideline against the Baltimore Ravens last weekend, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.