Netherlands registers first consumer-facing crypto platform since AMLD5 By Cointelegraph

Netherlands registers first consumer-facing crypto platform since AMLD5
Crypto exchange BLOX received the go-ahead to operate in the Netherlands, making it the first platform to do so since the country implemented the European Union’s 5th Anti-Money Laundering Directive, or AMLD5.
“BLOX is the first consumer-focused cryptocurrency company that will be included in the registry of the Dutch Central Bank,” the company said in a blog announcement today. “This registration is mandatory in the Netherlands for every company that allows its users to buy, sell, trade and hold cryptocurrencies.”
