Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks Release ‘Magical’ Duet ‘Edge of Midnight’

The former Disney darling and the Fleetwood Mac lead vocalist combine their two songs ‘Midnight Sky’ and ‘Edge of Seventeen’ as they team up for a remix.

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks have combined their hit songs “Midnight Sky” and “Edge of Seventeen” for a new collaboration titled “Edge of Midnight”.

The 27-year-old singer and the 72-year-old Fleetwood Mac star’s voices meld perfectly on the tune, which is the latest song to be released from Miley’s upcoming album “Plastic Hearts” – dropping on 27 November (20).

In fact, Miley’s initial version of “Midnight Sky” has something of a Nicks sound about it, as she told the “Zach Sang Show” back in August (20) that she “reached out” to Stevie ahead of releasing her smash hit tune.

“I actually had this song blessed by Stevie Nicks, because there is a kind of a nod to Edge of Seventeen in this song,” she said. “So, I actually reached out to her directly about, ‘this song, it has your spirit, your magic.’ I actually wrote this whole kind of message about, you know, ‘the kind of artist I want to be is the kind of artist that you’ve been for me, like I just hope that I can be that for other people.’ When I’ve felt lonely, Stevie Nicks has been there for me, whether she’s known it or not.”

Sharing the song on her Twitter page on Thursday (05Nov20), Miley wrote, “@StevieNicks has always been my idol & an inspiration. It’s an honour to now call her my friend and collaborator. Edge Of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix) out everywhere!”

Meanwhile, Stevie also posted the song on Twitter, and wrote, “Duet with @MileyCyrus …Magical! Loved singing with her! Available everywhere.”