Mets clean house, part ways with GM Van Wagenen, others

Shortly after the New York Mets confirmed the transfer of club ownership to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, the new owner cleaned house.

The Mets parted ways with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen on Friday afternoon to signal the dawn of a new era within their front office. Executives Omar Minaya, Allard Baird, Adam Guttridge, and Jared Banner have also exited the organization.

Former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson will fill the role of team president.

“I want to thank Brodie, Allard, Adam, and Jared for their contributions over the last two years,” Alderson said in the prepared statement. “I especially want to thank Omar for his long and distinguished service to the Mets in many important capacities.”

Van Wagenen left a career as a baseball agent to replace Alderson as Mets GM in October 2018. New York won 86 games last year but failed to reach the playoffs and again fell short of the postseason during the pandemic-shortened 60-game campaign. Van Wagenen now won’t have an opportunity to take part in Cohen’s rebuild that, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, includes turning the Mets into a “juggernaut.”

Cleveland Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is among noteworthy players routinely linked with the Mets in trade rumors.