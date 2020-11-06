Method Man Says He Was Killed Off ‘OZ’ For Being Tardy

Method Man has revealed that his character on the popular prison series OZ was killed off because he was late for work.

“One day I’m laying there like, ‘Man, I’m not getting up [for work],'” he said on Established With Angela Yee. “I go to ’em like, ‘Yeah, I’ ma be a little late.’ They was like, ‘Yeah? Don’t even show up.’ I was like, ‘Oh sh*t.'”

He continued, “I’m calling my manager, the manager’s calling the assistant. The assistant’s relaying messages back-and-forth and being a real asshole about it. And it was like, ‘Look, [show creator] Tom [Fontana] says show up tomorrow on time and we’ll see what we can do.”

But he says when he showed up — he was in for a surprise:

“So, I show up the next day then the new script came in. And I read it and I was killed off.”

He said the incident was a lesson on keeping his costars waiting. Was the show too harsh in letting him go, or were they right to axe him?