Method Man Says He Was Killed Off ‘OZ’ For Being Tardy

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Method Man has revealed that his character on the popular prison series OZ was killed off because he was late for work.

“One day I’m laying there like, ‘Man, I’m not getting up [for work],'” he said on Established With Angela Yee. “I go to ’em like, ‘Yeah, I’ ma be a little late.’ They was like, ‘Yeah? Don’t even show up.’ I was like, ‘Oh sh*t.'”

He continued, “I’m calling my manager, the manager’s calling the assistant. The assistant’s relaying messages back-and-forth and being a real asshole about it. And it was like, ‘Look, [show creator] Tom [Fontana] says show up tomorrow on time and we’ll see what we can do.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR