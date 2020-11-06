Matthew McConaughey Says He “Never Felt Like a Victim” After Sex Abuse

Nowadays, the Dallas Buyers Club actor is happily married to wife Camila Alves, with whom he shares three kids, Levi Alves McConaughey, 12, Vida Alves McConaughey, 10, and Livingston Alves McConaughey, 7. He told Tamron that she came into his life at the right time, explaining, “It was a time, and I think we’ve all been through it, where I was looking for the one. I was looking for it. At every red light, at every party, at the produce section…all of a sudden, you do go ‘Well, wait a minute, who am I? I’m trying. I am too impressed, I’m not involved, I’m not secure enough to be in my own space.’ And so when I quit looking and trying, that’s when she showed up.”

Camila and Matthew tend to be private about their life at home, but this Thursday they opened the doors to their Instagram followers in honor of his birthday. They both shared a throwback video of their kiddos singing him a happy birthday, with Camila writing on Instagram, “This was a good alarm clock the morning after Election Day celebrating the amazing human that @officiallymcconaughey is!!!!”