Mass. reports 154 new COVID-19 cases among students, 98 among school staff

Massachusetts officials are reporting 154 new positive coronavirus cases among students and 98 new cases among staff at public school districts across the Bay state.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its weekly report Thursday on COVID-19 in schools, which only reflects confirmed coronavirus cases reported by districts to state officials between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4. Being the sixth week since the state began releasing this data, the new report brings the combined total of cases among students to 743 and among staff to 416.

The data reflects cases reported at charter schools, collaboratives, and approved special education schools, though it excludes any COVID-19 diagnoses for students learning in fully remote models. The numbers also exclude any diagnoses for “staff that have not been in district buildings during the seven days prior to the report of the positive case.”

According to the state, the districts reporting more than a handful of cases include Billerica ( 6 among students), Fall River ( 2 among students and 5 among staff), Haverhill (1 among students and 9 among staff), Methuen (5 among students and 1 among staff), Newton (6 among students), Quincy (3 among students and 2 among staff), Waltham (3 among students and 3 among staff), and Winchester (3 among students and 2 among staff).

View the full report from the state here.