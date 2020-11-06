Masika Kalysha Drags Kylie Jenner While Defending YaYa Mayweather’s Pregnancy

Instagram

Pointing out that the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is no different from Kylie who was pregnant by a rapper at a young age, the ‘Love and Hip Hop’ star tells a hater to leave YaYa alone.

Masika Kalysha has come to YaYa a.k.a. Iyana Mayweather‘s defense after a social media user shaded her possibly because of her pregnancy. The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is currently expecting her first child with NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again), who has fathered other children with several other baby mamas.

“Yaya Mayweather is a joke I’m sorry. Lol,” the said troll posted on Twitter. While it’s unclear what the critic’s problem with YaYa is, Masika quickly clapped back at the said Twitter user. However, the reality TV star dragged another popular female celebrity, Kylie Jenner, in the process.

Noting that YaYa is no different from the Kylie Cosmetics founder, the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star asked, “Did you say this about Kylie? Or nah? Cuz they both millionaires who got pregnant by rappers at the same age…” She went on telling the hater, “leave that girl alone.”

Kylie became pregnant with Travis Scott (II)‘s child in 2017, when she was 20 years old. The couple managed to keep the pregnancy under wraps until they confirmed on February 4, 2018 that their daughter Stormi was born a few days earlier, on February 1 to be exact.

YaYa, meanwhile, is currently 19 years old. Her father confirmed her pregnancy on “Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored” podcast earlier this week. “Always want the best (for her),” the former boxing champion said. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy – me and her mother (Melissia Rene Brim) are happy. What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, then you know what, it’s between her and her better half.”

The expecting mom recently threw a baby shower that doubled as a gender reveal party. During the lavish celebration, she revealed that she’s expecting a baby boy with her on-and-off boyfriend YoungBoy.