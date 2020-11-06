Magna beats quarterly profit estimates, raises 2020 sales outlook

Article content continued

Magna also raised its 2020 North American light vehicle production outlook to 12.7 million units from 12.5 million. In Europe, it now expects full-year production to be about 16.1 million units, compared with 15.9 million before.

Last week, auto technology supplier Aptiv Plc too forecast better-than-expected results for 2020 and gave a bullish outlook for growth for its electrification and assisted driving technology.

Magna’s light vehicle production was down 5 per cent in Europe, flat in the United States and rose 10 per cent in China during the third quarter. In the prior quarter, production in Europe and the United States had slumped 59 per cent and 70 per cent respectively, while it was up 3 per cent in China.

Magna reported a net income of US$405 million, or US$1.35 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of US$233 million, or 75 UScents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned US$1.95 per share, while analysts were expecting US$1.33 per share.

Total sales fell about 2 per cent to US$9.13 billion.

