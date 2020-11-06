Lous and the Yakuza Makes Music From Her Life’s Darkness

LONDON — When she was young, Marie-Pierra Kakoma’s mother gave her an equation for success: When you’re Black, you have to work twice as hard. When you’re young, Black and female, make that 10 times as hard.

Making music as Lous and the Yakuza, Kakoma has embraced this message, and the journey to releasing Lous’s debut album, “Gore,” last month has taken more sacrifices than even her mother would have liked. In the last several years, the -year-old Kakoma has moved countries, dropped out of college and endured months of homelessness.

For Kakoma, whose life has long been marked with periods of turbulence, there’s no question that it was all worth it. “Music is an outlet, it’s where we leave our reality,” Kakoma said in a video interview from Paris. “We put our reality on paper and then it’s there, it exists. For me it explains to me what’s going on in my own life.”

Lous and the Yakuza’s debut album, “Gore,” is out on Columbia Records.

The genre-fluid artist blends sultry hip-hop with harsh trap beats to create tracks that are both a declaration of her resilience and an exploration of Generation Z concerns, including race, loneliness and despair.