Lizzo On TikTok Waiting For Election Results Is Too Relatable

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Many on the internet have been trying to get through this stressful time with a little humor.

Nevada gonna wake up tomorrow and announce the presidency like “I have two photos in my hand…”

And on TikTok, Lizzo has been sharing funny videos of her waiting for the final results — capturing how many people are feeling right now.

Because, hey, who hasn’t been waking up every day to check the news, only to feel a bit like this:

@lizzo

Live footage of me checking the news this morning

♬ original sound – lizzo

Ah yes, that feeling of hope waking up to another new day.

…And then this feeling.

Oh, no results? I’m going back to bed. Goodbye.

It really be like this.


Lizzo / TikTok / Jasmine Masters / YouTube

And for now, I’ll be here.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR