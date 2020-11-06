Lizzo On TikTok Waiting For Election Results Is Too Relatable

Many on the internet have been trying to get through this stressful time with a little humor.
And on TikTok, Lizzo has been sharing funny videos of her waiting for the final results — capturing how many people are feeling right now.
Because, hey, who hasn’t been waking up every day to check the news, only to feel a bit like this:
@lizzo
Live footage of me checking the news this morning
♬ original sound – lizzo
Ah yes, that feeling of hope waking up to another new day.
…And then this feeling.
Oh, no results? I’m going back to bed. Goodbye.
It really be like this.
And for now, I’ll be here.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!