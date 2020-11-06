List of PS5 games that support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers

The PS5 doesn’t just bring in better graphics and higher framerates — it also gives players a new controller, the DualSense. This successor to the DualShock 4 features a higher-quality built-in microphone, a refined touchpad, an improved battery, and most importantly, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Those latter two features can be used by game developers in unique ways. Haptic feedback can give unique sensations, like the pattering of rain or a blast of energy, in a way that is more focused and accurate than rumble motors. Meanwhile, adaptive triggers can provide a variety of functions with different weapons due to the special physical functions that have been implemented.

Shop some of Black Friday’s best deals from around the web NOW!

To provide a couple of examples, adaptive triggers are being used in Arkane Studios’ Deathloop so that if a gun jams, the trigger physically locks. Meanwhile in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, you can pull a trigger partially to fire one barrel on a particular gun, or pull it all the way to fire both barrels.

Accounting for all the different ways this can be used would start to border on impossible, so instead we’ve listed all the games confirmed to take advantage of one or both of these unique features. Here’s a list of all PS5 games that support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Note that we’re still not sure if the games below will have utilize both adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. We’ve marked those games accordingly.

PS5 games that support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers