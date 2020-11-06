Lil Pump: Trump Will Be Re-Elected

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Lil Pump is continuing to campaign for President Trump — claiming that he will be re-elected.

“Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system. Our man will be re-elected. #Trump202020 🇺🇸 ESSKEETIT @realDonaldTrump,” he tweeted alongside a picture of himself wearing a MAGA hat at a Trump rally.

The rapper is continuing to ride for Trump even after he lost 300,000 followers for endorsing him.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR