Lara Dutta plays host to Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and Jackky Bhagnani

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi starrer Bell Bottom was the first Bollywood film to shoot abroad amidst the pandemic. The team had travelled to the UK and shot for the film in Scotland keeping all the safety precautions in place. The unit returned to India at the start of October after completing the shoot.





Last night, Lara Dutta hosted an intimate get-together for the film’s team including Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and producer Jackky Bhagnani. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was present at the gathering as well. The stars were clicked outside Lara’s home before they headed back to their respective homes. Take a look at the pictures below.