Lamar Odom’s Ex Encourages Women to Not ‘Undervalue’ Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Sabrina Parr made public their breakup on Instagram Stories earlier this week, saying, ‘This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.’

Lamar Odom‘s ex-fiance Sabrina Parr has a message for fellow women out there. The personal trainer, who announced on November 4 that she split from the basketball player after being engaged for a year, takes to her Instagram account to tell women that they should never “undervalue” themselves.

“Women go through so much & we are expected to never fold! We are arguable the most undervalued & underestimated species on this earth!” so Sabrina wrote on November 5 alongside a selfie of her inside a car. “But don’t you dare undervalue yourself! You KNOW who you are! You KNOW what you’re made of! You KNOW what you’re capable of!”

She went on saying, “Deep in your gut, you know exactly what you want and what you deserve. Make whatever adjustments you need to make until you get that! And remember, NOTHING is more valuable than your peace!”

Sabrina made public their breakup on Instagram Stories earlier this week. “Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” the life coach wrote to her Instagram followers. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

She went on saying, “Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.” While she didn’t give details about what exactly things that the basketball athlete had to work through, some people seemingly thought that he might be relapsing considering his history of drug abuse.

Lamar and Sabrina began dating in August 2019 before the former Los Angeles Lakers player popped the question to Sabrina on November 11 of the same year. They held their engagement party on Labor Day weekend in Cleveland, Sabrina’s home state as they planned to get married on November 11, 2021.