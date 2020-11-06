Khloe Kardashian Trolls Tristan Thompson About His Past Cheating

Looks like Khloe Kardashian has forgiven but she ain’t forgettin’! In a new episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Khloe made sure Tristan didn’t forget about his past infidelities.

The episode was actually filmed a few months ago peak-pandemic when Khloe and Tristan were on lockdown like the rest of us. The gag is, Khloe and her ex-boo were on lockdown together along with their 2-year-old daughter True.

While it’s no secret that the former lovers have rekindled their flame now (they were definitely an item this past Halloween with their family costume), at the time the clip was filmed, Khloe maintained that Tristan was just in her life in a co-parenting role.

There was a point where Khloe had to literally quarantine by herself because she was diagnosed with coronavirus. While locked in her bedroom, Tristan stepped up to take care of their daughter and bring her meals.

While in quarantine, Khloe joked about being lonely and put a pair of glasses on a pillow that she referred to as “Quarantina.”

She FaceTimed Tristan, with Miss Quarantina by her side, and he joked that the character reminded him of the 2000 movie, “Castaway,” starring Tom Hanks.

In the film, Hanks famously draws a face on a volleyball and names it “Wilson” while he is stranded alone on an island.

“This is Tina!” Khloe told Tristan, before she came with the punchline. “I know how much you like other women.” At that point, all Tristan could do was laugh because, whew Chile.

Tristan’s cheating scandals weren’t minor. He infamously stepped out on Khloe just days before she went into labor with their daughter.

And we all can’t forget that after she took him back, he got caught smooching with her little sister Kylie Jenner’s former bestie, Jordyn Woods.

Well, it seems that Khloe is letting Tristan back in her life on her terms so we hope they can work things out for their baby girl and Tristan “third trimester” Thompson doesn’t ever live up to that name again.

