Jude Law’s Short Movie ‘The Hat’ Wins Top Honor at Raindance Film Festival

The short movie starring Jude Law and son Rafferty and features music by The Who’s Pete Townshend takes home the top prize at the British movie festival.

Jude Law and his son Rafferty’s new short film, “The Hat“, has won a top prize at Britain’s Raindance Film Festival.

“The Hat”, directed by Darren Strowger, the current beau of Jude’s ex and Rafferty’s mum Sadie Frost, features an original music score by The Who‘s Pete Townshend and was shot entirely on iPhones during the coronavirus lockdown.

Announcing the short as a winner on Friday (06Nov20), Raindance Festival director Elliot Grove praised the movie, the profits from which will be donated to teen cancer charities.

“Raindance is thrilled to declare The Hat as the recipient of the Spirit of the Festival Award,” he said. “Not only was The Hat made during Lockdown, what Darren has done is pioneered a new and disruptive model for financing charitable causes.”

“Using named talent coupled with ‘indie-sized’ budgets – the profits from the films will be donated to charity. In the case of The Hat – the profits will be donated to teen cancer charities.”

“The Hat” is the first in a planned series of short films aimed at raising money for cancer charities hit with funding shortfalls due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The movie was due to receive its world premiere at the Raindance Film Festival on Friday – but the event has been delayed until December as the U.K. re-entered lockdown on Thursday.

Other winners at Raindance included Johnny Flynn, who won Best Performance for his portrayal of a young David Bowie in biopic “Stardust“, Milcho Manchevski, who was named Best Director for “Willow“, and Greek comedy “Not to Be Unpleasant but We Need to Have a Serious Talk“, which won Film of the Festival.