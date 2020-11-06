Johnny Depp out of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ after losing court case By

LOS ANGELES () – Actor Johnny Depp said on Friday that he is resigning from the “Fantastic Beasts” movie franchise after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that called him a “wife beater.”
Depp, writing on Instagram, said that AT,amp;T Inc’s Warner Bros. movie studio had asked him to leave his role as villain Gellert Grindelwald. “I have respected and agreed to that request,” he said.
