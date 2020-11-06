John Paul Jones Reacts to Ex Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette Debut

The new Bachelorette has officially started her quest for love, and her ex couldn’t be prouder.

On the Thursday, Nov. 5 episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams took over for Clare Crawley as the show’s lead so Clare could ride off into the sunset with Dale Moss, who she accepted a proposal from midway through the season. While Tayshia was ready to find true love on the ABC series, one of her Bachelor Nation exes was cheering her on from home.

John Paul Jones, who Tayshia fell for on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, shared a picture of his TV screen as she became the new star, writing on his Instagram Story, “Go TayTay!!!!”

Back in October 2019, Tayshia revealed that she and John Paul had split despite their best efforts to make their romance last. “John and I had something incredibly special,” Tayshia shared in a since-deleted Instagram post. “We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that. When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms.”