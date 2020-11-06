Joe Biden on the cusp of becoming America’s 46th President

Those put Biden in a stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House.



Georgia officials have already confirmed a recount will take place because the margin is so slim — at 4am on Saturday AEDT, Biden led by less than 2000 votes (2,450,154 to Trump’s 2,448,570).



Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP)

In Pennsylvania, Biden leads 3,301,245 to Trump’s 3,292,378. Victory there would be enough to win the presidency for the former Vice President.



The Democratic contender is yet to speak publicly on Friday but is expected to make an address to the nation later.

Biden spent Thursday trying to ease tensions and project a more traditional image of presidential leadership.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while speaking speaks to supporters, as he stands on stage with his wife Jill Biden Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP)

After participating in a coronavirus briefing, he declared that “each ballot must be counted”.

“I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working,” Biden said.”It is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else who chooses the president of the United States of America.”

Donald Trump. (AP)