iPhone 12 Pro Giveaway + iPhone 12 cases from Survivor

For readers interested in taking home one of Apple’s newest devices, there’s still time to enter 9to5Rewards’ latest iPhone giveaway. We’ve teamed up with Survivor this month to reward one of our lucky readers with the Silver iPhone 12 Pro. Head below and check out the new line of cases for iPhone 12 from Survivor and for your chance to win Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro.

With preorders for the iPhone Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max starting today, iPhone users can check out Survivor’s four new case designs ahead of their device’s anticipated arrival next week. The new collections from Survivor see several advanced upgrades to help offer the most reliable protection for the latest devices. Thanks in part to Survivor’s new FortiCore™ technology, the Extreme, Endurance and Strong cases for iPhone have increased drop protection heights up to 40%. In addition, Survivor utilizes a new parametric pattern within the case, to offer additional drop protection against strong impacts.

To combat germs and other unhealthy bacterias, Survivor has armed both the Extreme and Endurance cases for iPhone 12 with a built-to-last antimicrobial coating. These germ-resistant materials can stop up to 99% of bacterias from gathering on your new device. And prevent them from transferring to other commonly touched surfaces. All cases for iPhone 12 models are available now and fully backed by Survivors reliable guaranteed-for-life warranty.

How to enter:

For your chance to win iPhone 12 Pro (Silver 128GB), enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for Survivor’s and ’s newsletters. Be sure to follow on Facebook or Twitter & follow the company on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries are open until Nov. 20, 2020. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

