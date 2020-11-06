Indiana man convicted of killing, cannibalism files appeal in US

Appellate attorneys for Indiana man Joseph Oberhansley — who was found guilty in September of murder and burglary in the death of Tammy Jo Blanton — filed an eight-page notice of appeal on October 27.

They requested numerous documents and exhibits, including transcripts and accompanying evidence from 42 hearing dates as far back as 2014.

Victoria Casanova, part of the legal team representing Oberhansley in the appeal, told the News and Tribune that the team will review all documents before determining which potential issues to pursue.

Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael sentenced Oberhansley to life in prison without parole on October 13 based on a jury recommendation.

The body of Ms Blanton, 46, was found at her home on the morning of September 11, 2014, badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp force injuries and multiple blunt force injuries, authorities have said.