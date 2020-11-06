India news Rescuers fight to reach 5yearold boy trapped in 60 metre well in India

Rescuers in India are within a few metres of reaching a five-year-old boy who fell into a 60-metre well.
It happened while his father and other workers were fitting a pipe inside.
Rescue teams have been digging a parallel trench to reach the bore well and oxygen is being pumped into it.
Authorities are also trying to monitor his movement with the help of a specialist miniature camera lowered into the well. He had been responding to calls from family members up to late Thursday (local ).
“The bore-well is filled with water up to 100 feet (30 metres) from the ground but the boy is not in the water,” an official told CNN.
During the rescue operation, villagers have been praying for the boy’s survival, with some trekking 20km to the Ramraja temple of Orchha.
The well was recently dug by the boy’s father, a local farmer, for his personal use. The family said the opening had been covered with a heavy pan and a boulder.
The state’s chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, tweeted that the army is involved in the rescue.
“I am confident Prahlad will be rescued safely,” he tweeted. “Let us pray to God for him.”