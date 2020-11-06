Incumbent Perdue to face Ossoff in Georgia U.S. Senate seat runoff

© . Senate’s Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing
() – David Perdue, the incumbent Republican U.S. senator for Georgia, will face Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff in a runoff race on Jan. 5, Edison Research said on Friday.
Edison said Perdue had 49.8% of the estimated vote tallied compared with 47.9% for Ossoff. Under Georgia election law, a winning candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff between the two top candidates.
Georgia election officials have not yet ordered a runoff in that race.
