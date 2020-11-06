In a survey, Spotify hints at plans for a subscription podcast service; the survey describes at least four plans, ranging from $3 to $8 per month (Jacob Kastrenakes/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:

In a survey, Spotify hints at plans for a subscription podcast service; the survey describes at least four plans, ranging from $3 to $8 per month  —  No music included,nbsp; —  Spotify appears to be interested in launching a subscription podcast service that would offer access to original shows or exclusive episodes for a monthly fee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR