Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
In a survey, Spotify hints at plans for a subscription podcast service; the survey describes at least four plans, ranging from $3 to $8 per month — No music included,nbsp; — Spotify appears to be interested in launching a subscription podcast service that would offer access to original shows or exclusive episodes for a monthly fee.
In a survey, Spotify hints at plans for a subscription podcast service; the survey describes at least four plans, ranging from $3 to $8 per month (Jacob Kastrenakes/The Verge)
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge: