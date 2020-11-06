Ice Cube Still Can’t Believe People Are Upset At Him For Working w/ Trump

Ice Cube is still in disbelief that people are upset with him for working with Donald Trump on his Platinum Plan.

“Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and N*ggas are mad at me?😂😂😂…have a nice life,” he tweeted.

Since it was revealed that he worked with Trump’s team on the plan, Cube fans have slammed him — accusing him of selling out and endorsing the Republican.

“What I think the Biden campaign should really be scared of is, you know, Trump could actually do it. He can try to implement it before the election,” he told TMZ in September. “I’m ready to fight for Black people, and I’m not concerned about too many other things right now, we’ve been concerned about so many other things and so many other issues that benefit everybody but us, and it’s time for us to benefit. Somebody needs to step up to the plate and do it.”