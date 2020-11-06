Ice Cube Still Can’t Believe People Are Upset At Him For Working w/ Trump

Ice Cube is still in disbelief that people are upset with him for working with Donald Trump on his Platinum Plan.

“Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and N*ggas are mad at me?😂😂😂…have a nice life,” he tweeted.

Since it was revealed that he worked with Trump’s team on the plan, Cube fans have slammed him — accusing him of selling out and endorsing the Republican.

