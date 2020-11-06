I Feel Some Pain but I’m Very Relieved

Twitter

The ‘Daechwita’ rapper assures that he will ‘be back soon’ and ‘it won’t be that long’ after fans express their concerns over his condition following a surgery for a torn labrum.

BTS’ (Bangtan Boys) Suga has released a personal statement after it was revealed that he recently underwent a shoulder surgery. Taking it to Weverse, the K-pop idol let his fans know that he appreciated their well wishes while assuring them that he is okay.

“Hello, this is Suga,” he began his statement posted on Friday, November 6. “After the announcement, many people were worried and so I’m sorry and really grateful..! Thankfully, the surgery went well. My current state is that I do feel some pain but I’m very relieved.”

He admitted that he decided to have the surgery after much consideration. “Since I perform as part of my job, I tried to avoid the surgery as much as I could and endured with rehabilitation and shots. However, I was afraid because it kept getting worse again whenever I’d perform,” the 27-year-old rapper explained. “So after three out of four hospitals said that it would be good to do the surgery considering my condition, I had the surgery.. (I really agonized over it a lot..!)”

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon Gi, feels sorry toward his group mates and ARMY that he “won’t be able to take part in scheduled activities for the time being.” He added, “I think it’s such a shame too..” He, however, assured fans, “I’ll be away for a bit so that I can recover as soon as possible, but I’ll be back soon. It won’t be that long!”

Earlier on Friday, Big Hit Entertainment, which BTS is signed to, announced that its artist, Suga, “underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3.” The company said in a statement, “The surgery, to address a problem that had constantly been a health and wellness issue for Suga, was completed successfully, and he is currently resting and recovering following his physician’s advice that Suga must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery.”

“Suga’s shoulder issues began when he was injured in an accident that occurred in 2012 before his debut, and he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder in 2013,” the company detailed Suga’s injury. “Shoulder pains continued until he was further diagnosed in 2019 with ‘posterior labral tear of his left shoulder,’ which means that the cartilage around his left shoulder joint has been torn. Since then, he has continued to receive various treatment to prevent his injury from affecting his activities.”

“Suga has long suffered from a wide range of symptoms including the inability to raise his arms high and sudden bouts of pain,” it added, before noting that despite “constant rehabilitation and treatment, …his symptoms did not improve measurably.” As this condition affected not only on stage, but also in the course of his daily life in recent years, Suga decided to have surgery after “extensive discussion with the company.”

“Suga also felt that it was important for him to restore himself to good health to prepare for his mandatory military service as well as his post-service musical career,” the company stated, before informing fans, “Following the surgery, Suga will be unable to participate in most official activities so that he may fully focus on his recovery.”

Extending Suga’s feelings, the label said in the statement, “Suga wishes his fans to know that he is ‘very aware of how concerned and worried the fans must be and knows how sad the fans must feel.’ He said, ‘Please understand this time as being my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy, and even if I must be away for a short while, please wait for me to come back to you.’ ”

Following the news of Suga’s surgery, ARMY flooded Twitter with messages wishing him speedy recovery using the hashtag #GetWellSoonYoongi. “I know he is our strong guy.. he will get well very soon.. we are with him all the time… we will always wait for u.. ur health is more important than everything else,” one wrote.

Another supportive message read, “Yoongi had his shoulder surgery and we all know that he’s been suffering with this for along time now. i’m really hoping and praying for his fast recovery 🙁 we will wait for you min yoongi pls get well soon!”

Meanwhile, another BTS member, V, let fans know that Suga’s also got his back during his recovery, posting on the fansite Weverse, “yoongi-hyung has finished his surgery well and he is resting right now. yoongi: i love you.”