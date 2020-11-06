Huawei Nova 8 SE is the iPhone 12 knockoff you knew was coming

Huawei today announced the latest addition to its Nova series of phones, featuring a design that is fairly similar to the iPhone 12. The new Nova 8 succeeds the Nova 7 SE from earlier this year (via GSMArena).

Huawei’s new Nova 8 SE comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display featuring a waterdrop notch for the 16MP selfie camera. Powering the mid-ranger is MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Like the iPhone 12, the phone has a squircle-shaped camera module on the back. The quad-camera setup features a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Keeping the lights on is a 3,800mAh battery, which is disappointing compared to some of the best Android phones in the mid-range segment. However, the Nova 8 SE supports the same 66W charging speeds as Huawei’s flagship Mate 40 series phones. Huawei claims the phone can be fully charged in just 35 minutes. Some of the other key features of the Nova 8 SE include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 out of the box.

The new Nova 8 SE has been priced at 2,599 yuan ($390) in China for the Standard Edition and 2,699 yuan ($410) for the High Edition with the Dimensity 800U chipset. Both variants are set to go on sale in China from November 11.