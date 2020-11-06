How to get started with WhatsApp Payment feature

It is important to mention that WhatsApp Payments only offers peer-to-peer money transfer and does not come with other features like bill payments or integration to shopping websites or wallets for that matter.
So, how to get going with the WhatsApp Payments. Read on to know.
Important tips:
Make sure that the WhatsApp number you are using is the same number registered with your bank account and the bank account is in active state. Also, do not forget to update the WhatsApp app to its latest version on both Android and iOS.
How to setup WhatsApp Payments
Open WhatsApp on your smartphone
Tap on three dots from the top-right corner
Tap on Payments option
Then, tap on Add payment method
On the next screen, tap on the Bank name you want to use
WhatsApp with then automatically fetch banking details linked with bank account registered with the number
After this, verify your bank account via SMS by tapping on Verify via SMS
Tap Done to complete the setup process
Once the setup is done, you can simply head to any chat windows, tap on the Link icon and choose the Payment option. Now, enter the amount you want to transfer and authorize using your UPI PIN.