How to get started with WhatsApp Payment feature

Thanks to the ongoing pandemic, most people switched to the cashless payment modes and started using UPI based services like Google Pay, Paytm, and others. Facebook too added UPI-based payment feature right into the Chat windows of its users allowing them to send or receive money right within the app.

It is important to mention that WhatsApp Payments only offers peer-to-peer money transfer and does not come with other features like bill payments or integration to shopping websites or wallets for that matter.



So, how to get going with the WhatsApp Payments. Read on to know.

Important tips:



Make sure that the WhatsApp number you are using is the same number registered with your bank account and the bank account is in active state. Also, do not forget to update the WhatsApp app to its latest version on both Android and iOS.

How to setup WhatsApp Payments



1. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone



2. Tap on three dots from the top-right corner



3. Tap on Payments option



4. Then, tap on Add payment method



5. On the next screen, tap on the Bank name you want to use



6. WhatsApp with then automatically fetch banking details linked with bank account registered with the number



7. After this, verify your bank account via SMS by tapping on Verify via SMS



8. Tap Done to complete the setup process



Once the setup is done, you can simply head to any chat windows, tap on the Link icon and choose the Payment option. Now, enter the amount you want to transfer and authorize using your UPI PIN.

