Holiday Gifts for Her 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and we’ve got you covered for Santa’s big day. With holiday shopping on our minds, we have one question for you: Do you know what you’re going to get the ladies in your life this year? This holiday season, rather than giving her something safe and predictable, think grander and more whimsical with something intimately thoughtful or customizable.

From stylish winter puffer jackets and tie-dye sweaters to bright and bold Anthropologie snuggly throw blankets and celebrity-loved organizational books and salon-worthy haircare kits, we’ve got the latest and coolest gift ideas for the women in your world. Our favorite? This Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette, of course.

If you are determined to give the woman in your life something she will truly use and appreciate this year, we suggest you keep scrolling to check out our 20 picks made just for her!