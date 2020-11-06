Hershey reinstates full-year outlook after strong third-quarter sales By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

© .

() – Hershey Co (N:) on Friday beat quarterly sales estimates and reinstated its full-year outlook boosted by strong Halloween sales and demand for chocolate chips and cocoa powder from people taking up baking while stuck at home due to virus-driven lockdowns.

Net sales rose 4% to $2.22 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, beating analysts expectations of $2.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv data.

The company also reinstated its full-year outlook that it had pulled in April saying it expects full-year net sales to rise about 1% and adjusted earnings per share to rise between 7% to 8%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR