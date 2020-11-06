Here’s the SUV Hrithik Roshan prefer to travel in

Hrithik Roshan had a great 2019 with two of his films Super 30 and War faring well at the box-office. He is now gearing up for his upcoming projects, the first of which will be his father Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4. The actor bounced back well after a few rough years and all his fans are over the moon about his return to the big screen. Hrithik has been in the business since 2000 and the actor saw superstardom almost overnight post the release of his first film. But to sustain that stardom for years has been the real deal. Hrithik has been a part of several blockbusters over the years and it is clear from the lifestyle he leads that he is also a fan of luxurious things.

From his captivating home to his swanky rides, all of it is top level and why wouldn’t it be. Hrithik’s favourite SUV from his garage is however, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo. The actor has been spotted several times in it and trusts the best when it comes to SUVs. The car can accelerate from 0-100 kms/hour in 3.9 seconds and costs anywhere between Rs 1.19 crore – Rs 1.92 crore. Well, that’s a classy ride for a sharp man!