Henry Golding Expecting First Child

“2021 is already looking brighter.”
You know Henry Golding — star of Crazy Rich Asians, Last Christmas heartthrob, general sweetheart.
Well, good news — the actor is expecting his first child with his wife, Liv Lo!
The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share the good news, writing, “2021 is already looking brighter.”
Henry met the fitness blogger at a party on New Year’s Day in 2011. “As I was leaving [he] walked behind me,” she previously wrote on Instagram. “I turned around and said, ‘Hi, I am leaving and you’re never going to see me again.’ And so began our love story.”
All the best to their growing family!
