Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Expecting First Baby Together

And baby makes three!

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo Golding are expecting their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, shared the exciting pregnancy news with their social media followers on Thursday, Nov. 5. In his announcement post, the Crazy Rich Asians actor posted a series of photos showing Liv’s growing baby bump with the caption, “2021 is already looking brighter.”

The TV host and fitness instructor also took to her Instagram page to share the news, posting photos that appear to have been taken on a gorgeous bridge. “Such immense joy this little one has brought us already,” Liv captioned the pictures. “Now we get to share it with you [hearts] We love you!”

This pregnancy announcement comes just a few months after the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. In August, Liv, who met Henry on New Year’s Day in 2011, took to social media to share a selfie with her husband along with a sweet message. “It’s the month of love for us,” she wrote. “Happy Anniversary month baby @henrygolding Celebrating our #weday #everyday #tobegolding.”